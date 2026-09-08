Kitty Richardson
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Premiere: Rap Outlier Ant Lavelle Tackles Mental Health Head-On With "Come Die With Me"
Chasing "Come Die With Me", Lavelle is poised to drop a four-track EP with producer Ghilburt later this year.
Premiere: Hip-Hop Duo Old Paradice Draw On UK Rap's History For "Sunkissed"
Evoking the spirit of late '80s/early '90s golden era greats.
Premiere: Untameable Rapper Dabbla Turns Up To F*ck Up The Dance With "FUTD"
Here's hoping he never changes.
Ocean Wisdom’s Rhymes Are Worth Your Time
The rapper discusses the strength of UK hip-hop, grime's influence on him, and how learning to rap might be a bit like learning to make a sandwich.
Premiere: Stream Morriarchi's Long-Awaited 'Buggzville Sessions'
A combination of the sunshine aesthetic of '90s rap with the sullen, sharp edges of modern UK hip-hop.
Premiere: Lee Scott And Jehst Murk A Morriarchi Beat On "Campbell And Algar"
A lush anti-anthem courtesy of two of UK hip-hop's most inimitable voices.
10 Tracks That Prove UK Hip-Hop Is Coming Of Age
If you like your bangers served with substance, here are some artists who might convince you to dust of your Technics.
UK Legends Reunite For Boom Bap Festival, Plus RA Rugged Man, Da$h & D Double E
Last year's line-up was huge, but they've outdone themselves this year.
NSFW: Watch Stig Of The Dump's "Kubrick" Video f/ Jehst
Let's hope this is the shape of things to come.
Boom Bap Festival To Host Earl Sweatshirt, Skinnyman, Ratking, Your Old Droog, Hannah Faith & More In June
June 5-7. Suffolk, England.