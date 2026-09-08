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Kitty Richardson

Joined January 2015 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Ant Lavelle

Premiere: Rap Outlier Ant Lavelle Tackles Mental Health Head-On With "Come Die With Me"

Chasing "Come Die With Me", Lavelle is poised to drop a four-track EP with producer Ghilburt later this year.

Kitty Richardson2783 days ago
Old Paradice

Premiere: Hip-Hop Duo Old Paradice Draw On UK Rap's History For "Sunkissed"

Evoking the spirit of late '80s/early '90s golden era greats.

Kitty Richardson2873 days ago
Dabbla "FUTD"

Premiere: Untameable Rapper Dabbla Turns Up To F*ck Up The Dance With "FUTD"

Here's hoping he never changes.

Kitty Richardson2950 days ago
ocean

Ocean Wisdom’s Rhymes Are Worth Your Time

The rapper discusses the strength of UK hip-hop, grime's influence on him, and how learning to rap might be a bit like learning to make a sandwich.

Kitty Richardson3153 days ago

Premiere: Stream Morriarchi's Long-Awaited 'Buggzville Sessions'

A combination of the sunshine aesthetic of '90s rap with the sullen, sharp edges of modern UK hip-hop.

Kitty Richardson3774 days ago
Advertisement

Premiere: Lee Scott And Jehst Murk A Morriarchi Beat On "Campbell And Algar"

A lush anti-anthem courtesy of two of UK hip-hop's most inimitable voices.

Kitty Richardson3840 days ago

10 Tracks That Prove UK Hip-Hop Is Coming Of Age

If you like your bangers served with substance, here are some artists who might convince you to dust of your Technics.

Kitty Richardson3867 days ago

UK Legends Reunite For Boom Bap Festival, Plus RA Rugged Man, Da$h & D Double E

Last year's line-up was huge, but they've outdone themselves this year.

Kitty Richardson3881 days ago

NSFW: Watch Stig Of The Dump's "Kubrick" Video f/ Jehst

Let's hope this is the shape of things to come.

Kitty Richardson4098 days ago

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