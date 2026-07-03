Latest Stories
Here’s What Those 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are About, and Who’s Endorsing Them
Conspiracy theories are spreading arguably as fast as the virus itself.
Sprint Promises to Deliver First U.S. 5G Smartphone Next Year
The telecommunications company is working with LG to release the device during the first half of 2019. The smartphone will launch in conjunction with Sprint’s new 5G network.
Nokia and Vodafone Are Bringing 4G to the Moon
"This is a crucial first step for sustainable exploration of the solar system."
A $650 Portable Transmitter Can Disable an Entire City's LTE Network
Major loopholes found in the 4G infrastructure.
Here's Why Americans Pay More for LTE Service
It's not because it's faster.
Review: Motorola Droid RAZR M Delivers Premium Performance at Unbeatable Price
A robust spec sheet, great battery life, and great build quality make Moto's mid-level Droid one of Verizon's best.
T-Mobile Drops Laughable 'America's Largest 4G Network' Claim
Will move in a new marketing direction.
Officially Official: Sprint 4G LTE Network Launches in 15 U.S. Cities
Better late than never.
Verizon to Expand 4G LTE Network to 46 New Markets
Big Red leaves ATamp;T and Verizon in the dust.
Video: Jon Stewart Takes On 'Homeless HotSpots' Of SXSW
"Serfing the web."
AT&T Adds 4G LTE Coverage To 11 Cities, Including NY, LA and SF
AT&T subscribers rejoice!
HTC to Announce Quad-Core Smartphones in February
The Taiwan-based handset maker is unveil a few super-phones.
Review: HTC Vivid is Big On Horsepower, Plain on Design
Solid benchmarks and a great display round out the Vivid's most prominent features. The phone's feel and design, well, that's a different story.
Review: HTC Radar 4G is a Good Windows Phone 7.5 Handset for a Great Price
An improved UI, cool multimedia integration, and great processing power make HTC's latest the Windows Phone 7 handset you've been anticipating.
Rumor: iPhone 5 And iPad 3 Certain To Get 4G LTE
Purported release dates also leaked.
Review: With Beats by Dr. Dre Audio, the HTC Rezound is the Best Sounding Smartphone You Can Buy
The first Beats-ready US smartphone combines strong dual-core processing with Beats By Dre's new mobile audio technology to give consumers the mobile audio experience they've been anticipating.