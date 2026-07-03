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Latest Stories

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Life

Here’s What Those 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are About, and Who’s Endorsing Them

Conspiracy theories are spreading arguably as fast as the virus itself.

Trace William Cowen2292 days ago
Sprint Store
Life

Sprint Promises to Deliver First U.S. 5G Smartphone Next Year

The telecommunications company is working with LG to release the device during the first half of 2019. The smartphone will launch in conjunction with Sprint’s new 5G network.

Joshua Espinoza2894 days ago
buzz aldrin moon walk getty
Life

Nokia and Vodafone Are Bringing 4G to the Moon

"This is a crucial first step for sustainable exploration of the solar system."

Eric Skelton3062 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

A $650 Portable Transmitter Can Disable an Entire City's LTE Network

Major loopholes found in the 4G infrastructure.

Dru Ashe4992 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's Why Americans Pay More for LTE Service

It's not because it's faster.

Damien Scott5023 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Motorola Droid RAZR M Delivers Premium Performance at Unbeatable Price

A robust spec sheet, great battery life, and great build quality make Moto's mid-level Droid one of Verizon's best.

Alex Bracetti5048 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

T-Mobile Drops Laughable 'America's Largest 4G Network' Claim

Will move in a new marketing direction.

gerald335111 days ago
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Pop Culture

Verizon to Expand 4G LTE Network to 46 New Markets

Big Red leaves ATamp;T and Verizon in the dust.

Damien Scott5141 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Jon Stewart Takes On 'Homeless HotSpots' Of SXSW

"Serfing the web."

gerald335238 days ago
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Pop Culture

iOS 5.1 Makes AT&T iPhone 4Ses '4G'

Take that Verizon and Sprint!

gerald335245 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Watch SNL Spoof Verizon's 4G Mania

4G LTE? TMI.

gerald335268 days ago
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Pop Culture

AT&T Adds 4G LTE Coverage To 11 Cities, Including NY, LA and SF

AT&T subscribers rejoice!

gerald335307 days ago
Pop Culture

HTC to Announce Quad-Core Smartphones in February

The Taiwan-based handset maker is unveil a few super-phones.

Damien Scott5308 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: HTC Vivid is Big On Horsepower, Plain on Design

Solid benchmarks and a great display round out the Vivid's most prominent features. The phone's feel and design, well, that's a different story.

Alex Bracetti5328 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: HTC Radar 4G is a Good Windows Phone 7.5 Handset for a Great Price

An improved UI, cool multimedia integration, and great processing power make HTC's latest the Windows Phone 7 handset you've been anticipating.

Alex Bracetti5342 days ago
Pop Culture

Rumor: iPhone 5 And iPad 3 Certain To Get 4G LTE

Purported release dates also leaked.

Complex5343 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: With Beats by Dr. Dre Audio, the HTC Rezound is the Best Sounding Smartphone You Can Buy

The first Beats-ready US smartphone combines strong dual-core processing with Beats By Dre's new mobile audio technology to give consumers the mobile audio experience they've been anticipating.

Alex Bracetti5349 days ago

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