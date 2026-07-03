Latest Stories
BMW Adds 4G Car Hotspot LTE Device to Accessory Program
Marking the auto company's first foray into high-speed mobile Internet technology.
LTE iPad Mini Arrives at AT&T, Verizon and Sprint
Mobile data at last.
Verizon to Expand 4G LTE Network to 46 New Markets
Big Red leaves ATamp;T and Verizon in the dust.
Verizon Plans To Terminate All Existing Unlimited Data Plans
The end of the line.
Verizon Expands 4G LTE Network
The nation's largest high-speed mobile network gets even bigger.
AT&T Officially Kills Off Unlimited Data Plans
Back to our desktops we go.
Verizon Says It Will Only Sell Smartphones With 4G LTE
All 4G everything.
AT&T Announces Six 4G LTE Phones From Samsung, Sony And More
More 4G goodness.
Rumor: iPhone 5 And iPad 3 Certain To Get 4G LTE
Purported release dates also leaked.
AT&T Begins 4G LTE Service With New HTC Vivid and Samsung Galaxy S II Skyrocket
AT&T gets the real deal.
iPhone 5 Internet Speed Will Be 3 Times Faster
Details begin to leak ahead of Tuesday's announcement.