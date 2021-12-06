The power of language is at the center of the AZ Collection, a new collaborative effort between Zara and the South Korean brand Ader Error.

The collection, sales for which kicked off on Monday, marks an expansive endeavor centered on a silhouette made possible by oversized puffer jackets and extended scarves. Trainers (in three different models), jeans, T-shirts, jumpers, suits, coats, and more are also featured among the litany of offerings.

Further commemorating the collection’s arrival is its appearance in Zepeto, with users now having the option to buy pieces from the collection for use on their avatar. Meanwhile, pieces from the AZ collection can be shopped in the real world starting Dec. 6 via the Zara site and at select stores in multiple regions around the world, including here in the U.S. Below, see a few highlights from the collection.

Image via Zara x Ader Error

