U.K. retailer Working Class Heroes have recently unveiled a new lookbook showcasing their range of goods from Aries’ Fall/ Winter ‘21 collection.

Pulling on the concept of mysticism, the latest offerings from the Sofia Prantera-helmed brand comprise a variety of graphics, including hand-painted symbols that represent fertility, snakes, and runes, which have been reworked across outerwear, patchworked fleece jackets, and two-piece denim.

A handful of pieces are showcased by the Working Class Heroes boys, including the brand’s “Peace and Love” long-sleeve tee and “Temple” crewneck. Dressed for Britain’s stereotypically questionable weather, also teased is the “No Problemo” hat, an adjustable unstructured six-panel cap with a white graphic embroidered on its front

From T-shirts and shorts to sneakers and accessories, you can browse everything at Working Class Heroes via its online webstore.