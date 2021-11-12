Uncovering the next big thing is what ComplexCon is all about. And with its highly-anticipated return earlier this month, attendees couldn’t be more excited for a stacked lineup. To make sure people didn’t miss out on streetwear’s most promising brands, official shipping partner UPS tapped none other than Kids of Immigrants [KOI] to bring together an eclectic squad of small businesses.

With a commitment to supporting different communities, KOI used their activation space in Long Beach to help up-and-coming creatives gain next-level exposure. KOI co-founders Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis threw the Support Your Friends potluck, a hype backyard BBQ featuring the official ComplexCon debut of 13 must-know brands including Black Billionaires Club, Pasadena Roots, Gente Unida, and more.