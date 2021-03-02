Levi’s® may make blue jeans, but the venerable American brand is just as well known for the signature Red Tab® that adorns its garments. It’s a symbol of quality, style, and individuality, all of which reminded us of a certain rapper who also embodies those characteristics. That’s why we hit up Sneaker Shopping alum Trippie Redd to show off Levi’s® best new spring fits, rocking them his way.

“I think Levi’s® fits my style overall because I’m an outerwear person and I like to layer my clothes,” Trippie says. “[Levi’s®] always goes together with a lot of different pieces. That’s why I really mess with [its] clothes.” He also let us know that the “fit and comfortability” of Levi’s® new, loose, straight, sustainably-made 551Z™ jeans are amazing. But everyone knows that no fit is complete without the right shoes. Fortunately, Trippie knows just how to pair his favorite fits with the right sneakers. So, scroll down and check out the best ways to rock the Red Tabs® the Redd way.