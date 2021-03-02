Levi’s® may make blue jeans, but the venerable American brand is just as well known for the signature Red Tab® that adorns its garments. It’s a symbol of quality, style, and individuality, all of which reminded us of a certain rapper who also embodies those characteristics. That’s why we hit up Sneaker Shopping alum Trippie Redd to show off Levi’s® best new spring fits, rocking them his way.
“I think Levi’s® fits my style overall because I’m an outerwear person and I like to layer my clothes,” Trippie says. “[Levi’s®] always goes together with a lot of different pieces. That’s why I really mess with [its] clothes.” He also let us know that the “fit and comfortability” of Levi’s® new, loose, straight, sustainably-made 551Z™ jeans are amazing. But everyone knows that no fit is complete without the right shoes. Fortunately, Trippie knows just how to pair his favorite fits with the right sneakers. So, scroll down and check out the best ways to rock the Red Tabs® the Redd way.
Denim on Denim
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// Trucker Jacket
Trippie on rocking denim-on-denim:
“The whole jean outfit was fire, but throwing the green on top of it was amazing. And the design on the green with the bandana hanging is pretty dope.”
Loungin’
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// New Zip Hoodie /// Longsleeve Graphic Tee /// Sunset One Pocket Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Trippie on layered loungin’:
“I put on the orange and black shoes because I like how the upper part of the outfit was all green and yellow and the other part was orange. And I like how it’s layered. Something to switch it up. I like these jeans because they’re everyday wear. ”
Fly As A Bird
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// Cubano Shirt
Trippie on staying fly as a bird:
“The birds are hella trippy. I also like the jeans. The black and grey denim is fire. The socks go perfectly with all the colors and the birds. I like wearing cuffs [when the jeans] fit a little baggier. [I chose] the Max’s because they have the same colors as the birds as well. ”
Vested Interests
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// New Original Hoodie /// Waller Worker Vest
Trippie on his vested interests:
“This has to be my second favorite piece because it’s all black. It has the vest over the grey jacket, which I feel is amazing. It looks like something I would have worn to a bass tournament with my uncle or something. I got a lotta vests in my closet.”
Layer Game
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// New Original Hoodie /// Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker /// Cubano Shirt
Trippie on his layer game:
“I like the fur on the [collar]. I really mess with that. The shirt that is [usually] supposed to be under the hoodie, over the hoodie, looks fire to me. Whether or not I layer depends on the vibe. If it’s cold out, I usually layer a lot, and it usually gets cold at night. I’ll probably change twice throughout the day.”
A Study In Contrast
551™ Z Authentic Straight Men’s Jeans /// Original Crewneck Sweatshirt /// Trucker Jacket /// Ribbed Beanie
Trippie on a study in clothing a contrast:
“That was one of my favorite outfits because it was black. I like wearing black. [I chose] the 1’s because they correlate real good. They have a little red in them and Levi’s® has the red tag, so it just all goes together so fi.”
To cop these pieces from Trippie’s spring wardrobe, shop Levi’s new 551Z™ sustainable denim and spring collection here.
Styling by Bec / Produced by James Bender