If you’ve ever dreamed of working with Travis Scott’s CACTI Spiked Seltzer brand, your wishes might have just been answered.

Scott has just revealed that he will be opening a CACTI College Ambassador program which will allow students to work with the company to add its presence to their campus. CACTI released a statement calling for college students to apply.

Image via Publicist

“Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is officially accepting applications,” the statement reads. “Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer has announced its College Ambassador Program for the fall semester. Through this program, CACTI will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives, CACTI merch and more.”

Similar to other companies that offer brand ambassador programs on college campuses, Travis and CACTI will be asking selected students to manage “bar and liquor store sampling, digital engagement with CACTI’s social channels, rewarding peers with excitement for the brand with exclusive CACTI merch, developing and executing social media campaigns,” and various other tasks throughout the semester. The areas CACTI is looking to pull students from are New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

“Ambassadors will receive experience in both marketing and leadership, ongoing coaching and professional development, networking and the opportunity to join,” the statement adds.

Interested students must be 21 or older and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The application is open right now and available here. The last day to apply is August 26.