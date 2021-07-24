More than a year after its last runway show, NYC-based brand Telfar hit the Olympic stage showcasing its newest collection.

The imprint’s eponymous designer, Telfar Clemens, joined the Liberian National Team for the opening ceremony of the 2020 summer games. Clemens walked alongside the country’s three competing athletes, who were donning Telfar-designed uniforms that combined classic athletic wear with traditional African garments.

Shortly after Telfar was announced as the official sponsor of Team Liberia, Clemens confirmed the designs would be included in a limited collection of performance-wear and casual staples. The 36-piece range includes floor-length jerseys, paneled tracksuits, the iconic Half-Tank, as well as branded tall tees, shorts, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The designs continue Telfar’s commitment to inclusivity, as they’re all presented in the brand’s signature genderless aesthetic.

Clemens, whose family immigrated to the United States during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s, began communicating with the Liberian Olympic Committee during a recent trip the West African country. He agreed to become the sole sponsor of Team Liberia, and immediately began sketching his ideas—drawing inspiration from Liberia’s history, which is “deeply entwined with America’s own.”

Liberian sprinter Emmanuel Matadi told the New York Times that the Telfar sponsorship has given his team “a psychological boost,” stating: “If you feel like you look good, you perform well.”

You can see some of the campaign images for the upcoming Telfar collection below. The photos were shot by Jason Nocito and feature Team Liberia athletes Matadi, Ebony Morrison, and Joseph Fahnbulleh.

Courtesy of Jason Nocito

Courtesy of Jason Nocito

Courtesy of Jason Nocito

Courtesy of Jason Nocito