After celebrating his 28th birthday in South Beach, Florida, Swae Lee claimed that jewelry was stolen from his hotel room and that the hotel might be responsible.

The Rae Sremurrd singer claimed that a stay in the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach robbed him of $300,000 worth of jewelry, and he wants the hotel service staff to be held accountable for his loss. According to TMZ, Swae Lee checked out of the Mondrian on Thursday (June 10th) and told authorities he couldn’t find a bracelet and a couple of chains. He had told the hotel about his missing items, and a staff member was able to retrieve the bracelet but not the chains. Miami Beach detectives don’t believe Swae Lee’s lost items were stolen by the hotel, and the Mondrian Hotel has remained hush on any details.

“The hotel is working in full cooperation with the police and authorities,” the hotel told TMZ. “As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority.”

This isn’t the first time Swae has lost something valuable. In December 2020, he misplaced a hard drive at the Los Angeles International Airport that contained all of his music. He offered $20,000 for its safe return and the person who stole it replied with his own ransom of $150,000. Eventually, the two were able to work out a deal. “[It’s] on its way back," Swae told his fans. “It’s like a movie, bro...but I’m not really stressing. I've dealt with worse shit than this.”

Hopefully, Swae is reunited with his lost jewelry soon.