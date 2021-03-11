Is Fenty Hair set to be the next facet of Rihanna’s always-growing empire and as a leading multi-hyphenate of our times?

That’s a possibility, at least, thanks to word that the Anti artist’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a new trademark application earlier this month. Potential goods and services mentioned in the filing include non-medicated hair care preparations, non-medicated dandruff shampoo, hair-styling preparations, hair-straightening preparations, hair-relaxing preparations, hair-waving preparations, non-medicated restoration lotions, hair-bleaching preparations, hair-coloring preparations, and hair glitter.

Previously, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to immediate and fervent adoration from fans. While the newly reported Fenty Hair filing this month doesn’t automatically mean that such a thing will come to fruition, word of the application’s existence was enough to kickstart a fresh round of Fenty-inspired speculative hype.

Something we can say with hopeful but not absolute certainty is on the horizon, however, is the long-awaited R9 album. With more than five years now having passed since the release of the still-in-rotation Anti, the most recent updates from Rihanna suggest that 2021 could indeed be the year we get the followup.

Back in January, for example, Rihanna—after initially joking that such a comment was “sooo 2019”—responded to a fan’s album drop request on Instagram by deeming it exemplary of “2021 energy.”

