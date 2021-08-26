Rihanna has announced the drop date and shared a teaser video for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

The event will once again see Rihanna bringing together fashion, music, dance, and architecture for a unique visual experience featuring fellow god-tier creatives. Rihanna is also listed as executive producer and creative director of the special.

The special, featuring the latest Savage X Fenty collection, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime globally starting Sept. 24. The new collection will also be available for purchase the same day via both the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage X Fenty site.