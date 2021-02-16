Coach X Champion Coaches Jacket | $795 /// Coach X Champion Sweatshirt | $225 /// Coach X Champion Leather Sweatpants | $995 /// Coach C001 Watch, 46mm | $395 /// Coach X Champion Dylan Crossbody 15 | $395 /// Coach Citysole Mid Top Sneaker | $225

Can you give us any hints about the character you play?

I can tell you his name is Crown. I can’t give you too much, but what I am excited about as far as the whole series: this takes you back to almost when I was born, so I get to really embody a time where I was just a baby. You know, near the birth of hip-hop, I grew up around that. I get to see this brought to life from a script and be in this period piece.

Does your creative process for acting differ from your musical creative process? Are you in the same headspace?

I’d say it’s similar. It all comes from within at the end of the day. When it comes to music there’s a lot of emotions and ways to convey your message, and with the acting you know what you’re aiming for. I think with the music you have a little more freedom with who you are as a person. Acting, you get to show your diversity with multiple projects, not necessarily within a role or something. That’s the best way to compare the process. The music is more personal, because it’s actually me spilling out who I am, what I’ve been through. With acting you use what you’ve been through, so it goes hand in hand.

Do you have any plans for another full length album to drop, or are you just gonna keep going with singles for a while?

It’s interesting that you say that. I think right now is such an important time to really just put the prime focus in the music. That’s going to come with projects, that’s going to come with more singles. I think it’s all about disrupting. I’m definitely going to be putting out a project in the near future, But I want to be able to make sure I’m not shying away from who I am, even as a person in my artistry. I don’t want to fall short. I feel like I did that a little bit in the past. Pretty much I want to now connect everything and be consistent with it to the point where I’m bringing you on this journey. I kind of set my fans up, you never know when you’re going to expect some music but just know you’re always gonna get it.

The main focus with all these upcoming releases, I’m trying to reach and touch my fans in other countries. My last single, “Aye Yo,” the remix, that was like a cool response I got because it was a very different response. I infused dancehall with the hip-hop and R&B we had reggae, so I just want to continue challenging myself.

I know I have a lot in store. I just decided “Hey, I got this dope record, I’m not gonna put this everywhere. I’m gonna just give it to Youtube,” and I shot a video. I want to just start doing stuff like that, showing you that my music presence is here and all over. I like to be unexpected, so keeping that but then still keeping people locked in.