Paper Route artist Jay Fizzle has paid tribute to his cousin and label boss Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis this month.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Fizzle shared a photo of his tattoo in honor of Dolph. Featuring the late rapper’s face alongside text reading “Longlive Flippa,” the tattoo also includes a scroll featuring an emblem of a dolphin.

“The only n***a that had my back no matter wad [sic],” he wrote alongside a pic of the tattoo. “So I stamp yo face on my bacc 💯 I love you dude 🐬💜.”

It’s not clear why Fizzle decided to remove the photo from Instagram, but he did appear to address critics on a since-removed Instagram Stories post.

“I thought this was my body not y’all’s,” he wrote. “Get off my dick.”

Fizzle has shared a number of tributes to Dolph following his death at 36, including a video of fans rapping along to one of Dolph’s songs.

“This type shit put a smile on my face everytime,” Jay wrote.

Last week, the family of Dolph released a statement regarding his death.

"There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever," they wrote. "As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played."