In celebration of all things competitive, the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics recently featured the Intel World Open as its official eSports event partner. The Open saw gamers battling it out in an international eSports tournament featuring the classic video games Street Fighter and Rocket League.
The players, who varied in age, nationality, and gender, all had more in common than their affinity for gaming though. That’s because they donned specially made uniforms created by renowned Japanese fashion label Onitsuka Tiger.
This uniform partnership honored cultural authenticity—highlighting a Japanese brand for an event on Japanese soil—but also stressed the importance of breaking barriers and entry points so that all people can be included in the world of eSports.
For inspiration, Onitsuka Tiger went directly to the sources: the IWO, Rocket League, and Street Fighter. With innovative tracksuits, screen-printed tees, and specialized sneaker-boots, the Onitsuka Tiger items all feature technology-inspired details. Onitsuka Tiger incorporated the actual game colors into the footwear, riffing off of Street Fighter’s iconic red and yellow logo, while highlighting Rocket League’s cool blue branding. Most notable, however, are the gaming-specific designs, which place comfort and fluidity at the forefront of every design. Onitsuka Tiger’s futuristic gaming tops are crafted with airy, breathable fabric that keeps players cool as their online battles heat up.
To commemorate the partnership, Onitsuka Tiger is offering a cotton replica of the official uniform T-shirt for general purchase exclusively online. The Intel World Open graphic tee features bright blue processor graphics set against a clean, black backdrop, allowing the art and logos to shine. Onitsuka Tiger is only dropping 120 of the limited tees, which are on sale now.
In addition to the personalized Intel World Open uniforms, Onitsuka Tiger has also partnered with actor Tomohisa Yamashita to create Tomo’s Game Room, a new YouTube series with the mission of bridging the gap between gamers to create a truly inclusive community. The series follows Yamashita as he explores the expansive world of gaming via firsthand accounts and through connecting with other players and competition winners from around the world.
And with gaming connecting people from around the world every day, it only makes sense that Onitsuka Tiger has partnered with the IWO and Tomohisa Yamashita to break down borders, bringing an inclusive, friendly vision to the world of eSports.