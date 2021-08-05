In celebration of all things competitive, the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics recently featured the Intel World Open as its official eSports event partner. The Open saw gamers battling it out in an international eSports tournament featuring the classic video games Street Fighter and Rocket League.

The players, who varied in age, nationality, and gender, all had more in common than their affinity for gaming though. That’s because they donned specially made uniforms created by renowned Japanese fashion label Onitsuka Tiger.

This uniform partnership honored cultural authenticity—highlighting a Japanese brand for an event on Japanese soil—but also stressed the importance of breaking barriers and entry points so that all people can be included in the world of eSports.