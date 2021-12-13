Noah and GOAT have kicked off their partnership with the launch of a new collection titled Mountain Goat.

The collection, available exclusively via the GOAT platform, spans everything from beanies to hoodies to puffers and is said to be inspired by the style associated with 1970s-era mountaineering. Present throughout the Mountain Goat lineup are natural fibers, as well as modern insulation tech.

Noah fans will also note the inclusion of the Wilderness boot from Merrell, seen here in two color ways. This footwear highlight was crafted in collaboration with the outdoor label’s 1TRL division.

Below, see a small sampling of Mountain Goat pieces. For more, including shopping info, click here.

The Noah team is fresh off the unveiling of the latest holiday-themed capsule created in partnership with the estate of artist Keith Haring. This year, the collection’s rollout included word that the NYC-based Noah label will be donating to Cafeteria Culture, a nonprofit focused on working with young people toward creative methods of achieving a plastic-free environment. The collection itself featured a tree ornament, a box of crayons, a hoodie, a long sleeve pocket tee, a 5-panel hat, a candle, and a beanie.

Back in October, Noah linked up once again with Barbour for a capsule featuring six jacket styles. The included looks were based on the 1980s-era Bedale and Beaufort styles, with each iteration boasting a contrasting liner.