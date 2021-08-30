Fresh off a pair of headlining shows at the Echoplex in Los Angeles, the influence of prolific producer and revered multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean is being commemorated with a new merch collaboration that keeps sustainability at the forefront.

The collection, first unveiled at the Echoplex shows, sees Dean’s M.W.A team working with the Toronto-based sustainable collective This Is Your Brain on Plants.

“It’s exciting to see someone with Mike’s influence and reach put the planet first,” Stacey Lee—the creative director, designer, and co-founder of TIYBOP—said in a press release. “He really lives it—from his lifestyle, the Tesla that he drives, the song titles on his 4:22 album, and collaborating with us to make the most sustainable merch possible.”

The special Echoplex t-shirt design included in the capsule comes from Shepard Fairey of Obey Giant fame. As fans already know, Dean and Fairey linked up earlier this year for their “cryptosonic” collab OBEY 4:22.

The rest of the looks featured in the collection were designed by TIYBOP. Below, get a closer look at the M.W.A march collection by Louise Donegan and Sarah Jay in collaboration with TIYBOP. And for info on how to purchase a piece, click here. The shirts start at $60.

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Image via MWA x This Is Your Brain on Plants

Still to come is a live video from Dean’s Echoplex sets, which he announced over the weekend would be dropping soon.