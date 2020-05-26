Some projects you only have 48 to 72 hours to complete, that was the case with Quavo Huncho. Obviously, you can't paint a picture within that time frame, so I had to think on my feet and figure that one out pretty quickly. Pee introduced me to Quavo and this was the first time that I ever talked to him. He sent me this board of references and said he wanted it to look like these surreal, optical illusion paintings. Where faces are formed out of nature, trees, forests, lakes, and all that. I thought it was really interesting and I didn't expect them to go in that direction with the solo project. I was actually pretty happy that it was something different. Right after I got references, they gave me a timeline of three days.

The first night I was sending out ideas that didn't look anything like the references, I kind of tried to step out of the box and do a bunch of different ideas. Quavo was like: ‘These are cool, but I don't really think it'll stick like the reference, can you do something similar to this photo, like this exact painting.’ I dialed down on the options and focused on one image. I still had to figure out how I was going to make this look like a painting and bring it to life within this time frame.

I started looking up stock images and vector illustrations. Elements like trees, animals, and water. I started combining real photos with vectors, illustrations, and painted elements. I got a photo of Quavo's face from the label, and used that as the foundation to start forming his face. I collaged stuff together piece by piece to form his face.

I didn't get any sleep, but after two days, I came out with the image that ended up being the cover. Quavo and Pee called me and were really excited about it. A week later, the cover dropped and nobody expected him to do something so creative and artistic. And I was actually really happy with the result of that. It's a lot of stress, but I do work really well under those short time frames. You just jump into motion and can't really think about it. I think that's when some of the best work comes out for me personally. I would prefer to have a lot of time to plan out a shoot or concept. But when those kinds of ideas roll around, it's great to work on those as well. The album art for Lil Baby’s My Turn kind of followed the same idea and I didn't have a lot of time to think of that either. I'm just really good with textures and making things look like paintings or illustrations.