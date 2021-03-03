With the new Spring 2021 campaign, Calvin Klein is again embracing the power of minimalism, using it as a canvas of sorts for a creative exploration of the brand’s globally celebrated essentials.

Consciously made staples featured in the star-stacked Blank Canvas campaign include the perfect white tee, archival and classic denim silhouettes, and iconic monogram underwear. More specifically, the Spring 2021 slate boasts breathable support in underwear by way of Air Fx Tech. And elsewhere, monochromatic and gender-neutral pieces range from trucker jackets to cotton rib tanks aiming to become new staples in consumers’ respective collection. Shop the collection here.

For the campaign, Calvin Klein has recruited photographer Mario Sorrenti and director Terence Nance to tell the story. Megan Thee Stallion is joined in the cast by actor/musician Anthony Ramos, futurist/activist Janaya Future Khan, actor Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician/skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley.

Above, catch the short film component of the Spring 2021 campaign. And below, see a selection of campaign images including Megan Thee Stallion and the rest of the cast.

Megan is fresh off the release of her new “Southside Forever Freestyle” video, which dropped in celebration of the Good News artist’s 26th birthday and also featured Juicy J. Earlier that same month, Megan linked up with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat for the official remix of “34+35.”

Last November, Good News—Megan’s debut studio album featuring “Body” and the Da Baby collab “Cry Baby”—opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.