Louis Vuitton Men’s Temporary Residency is headed to Beverly Hills.

Following stops in Shanghai, Tokyo, and Miami, the immersive pop-up event will make its West Coast debut this weekend on Rodeo Drive. The residency will showcase the labels Spring/Summer 2021 menswear collection designed by Virgil Abloh and will include a number of AR experiences.

The LV men’s collection is focused on four methods of upcycling: There are new looks made from recycled material, recreated looks from the Fall/Winter 2020 range, pieces that were created with recycled material during lockdowns, and new looks created based on existing ideas.

In addition to browsing and shopping LV’s newest menswear pieces, attendees will be able to scan QR codes that’ll allow them to interact with the Zoooomies, a group of animated characters Abloh debuted during Paris Fashion Week back in June. The codes will be placed on the pop-up’s exterior; Once they’re scanned, a Snapchat filter will be activated, and the animated characters will invite the vistors to enter.

The event will be located at 468 N Rodeo Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and will open to the public from Feb. 6 through the end of the month.