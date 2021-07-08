Louis Vuitton has tapped internet stars Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio for the new LV Squad and LV Sunset sneakers campaign. The new sneaker LV Squad and mule LV Sunset were designed by Artistic Director of Women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière as part of the pre-fall 2021 collection.

While Chamberlain and D’Amelio have both found fame on the internet, it’s from two different platforms. Chamberlain is a comedian, YouTube star, award-winning podcast host, global ambassador, and CEO with a combined social media following of over 35 million. D’Amelio meanwhile, is a digital superstar in her own right, having been crowned “the reigning queen of TikTok” by The New York Times. She is also the first and only TikTok user to have over 100 million followers.

Check out some of the images from the campaign below.