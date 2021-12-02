Kid Cudi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his last text exchange with Virgil Abloh.

The Man on the Moon artist posted a screenshot of the messages that were sent last week, as Virgil prepared for his Louis Vuitton menswear show in Miami.

“Miami gon be a feature film n***a!” Cudder wrote.

“MAJORRRRRR,” Abloh responded. “Action movie.”

Over the next several days, Cudi hit up Abloh about the fashion show that took place Tuesday, shortly after Abloh died from cancer at age 41. In one of his last messages to Abloh, Cudi expressed his gratitude to the creative director.

“Hope u had a great Thanksgiving w/ the fam!” Cudi wrote. “So thankful to have in my life. Love u brother.”

Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing.



I love you Virg FOREVER pic.twitter.com/9lRivcCvlM — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 1, 2021

Cudi also shared a tribute post via Instagram on Wednesday, where he reflected on Abloh’s far-reaching impact.

“It’s taken me a few days to make this post,” Cudder wrote. “Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human.

“I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime,” he continued. “Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend Your brother, Rager.”

Cudi was among the high-profile figures who attended LV’s spring/summer 2022 men’s show this week. Not only did Cudi walk in the event, he also treated attendees to a performance of “Moon.”

Cudi has worked closely with Abloh over the last several years, teaming up with him on a number of fashion projects as well as walking in his first-ever runway show for LV.