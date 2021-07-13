It was exactly three months ago when Jay-Z’s cannabis line Monogram unveiled the first installment of The Good Life, Redefined—a lavish campaign shot by Hype Williams. The collection of images were inspired by the mid-century work of society photographer Slim Aarons, and reimagined some of his most iconic shots with some of the leading figures in fashion, entertainment, and the food industry.

This week, Monogram has released a limited run of The Good Life, Redefined prints available for purchase online. The series includes eight photos that pay homage to some of Aaron’s most iconic vignettes, including “Keep Your Cool,” “Desert House Party,” “Poolside Glamour,” and “Leisure and Fashion.” The campaign, which was styled by Highsnobiety’s fashion director Corey T. Stokes, stars Currensy, Chika, model/stylist Aleali May, model Slick Woods, and the culinary experts/activists Ghetto Gastro.

“The perception around cannabis has shifted a lot since the 20th century. If you were to ask me and my peers how we’d define the good life today, weed would definitely be a part of it,” Williams said upon the campaign’s release. “Whether we’re smoking to inspire creativity or to celebrate an achievement, cannabis has a rightful place in modern day culture.”

Monogram is selling just 10 prints of each photo exclusively retail platform Caliva and the Webster. The pieces, which are priced at $320, are printed on Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308 gsm—high-quality cotton paper—and range in size from 18x18 to 18x24.