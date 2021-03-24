On the football field Jamal Adams is a problem. With size, smarts, blinding speed, and an intuitive knack for finding the ball, the Seattle safety is a force to be reckoned with. As a three-time Pro Bowler who holds the single season sack record for defensive backs, Adams’ ferocious performance on the field speaks for itself. But off the field, he lets his charming personality and stylish wardrobe do all the talking.
When we link with Adams in Texas to photograph him in Free Assembly’s spring 2021 collection, he is affable, warm, and well-dressed, donning outfits that show the line’s mix and match versatility. And Free Assembly isn’t just versatile. It’s also as good-looking as it is affordable (every piece is under $50), and is committed to sustainability. Check out the looks below then hit Walmart to grab some new Free Assembly gear for yourself.
In the Field
Free Assembly Men’s Fatigue Jacket | $40 /// Free Assembly Men’s Raglan Sweater | $29 /// Free Assembly Men’s Patch Pocket Jam Shorts | $20
Spring weather calls for lightweight outerwear and Free Assembly’s Fatigue Jacket is up to the task, pairing perfectly with all-cotton Patch Pocket Jam Shorts.
Camp Out
Free Assembly Men’s Short Sleeve Camp Shirt | $20 /// Free Assembly Men’s Carpenter Pants | $28
Spring means warmer days, which means cooler fits. Try out a classic Short Sleeve Camp Shirt with a convertible collar and lightweight men’s Carpenter Pants to create a look that’s equal parts rugged and breezy.
Spring Showers
Free Assembly Men’s Waterproof Shell Jacket | $48 /// Free Assembly Men’s Long Sleeve Textured Stripe Crewneck Sweatshirt | $24 /// Free Assembly Men’s Fatigue Shorts | $18
With spring rain in the forecast, a waterproof jacket is a must. Consider Free Assembly’s Waterproof Shell Jacket which clocks in at less than $50 and looks right with everything from a Long Sleeve Textured Stripe Crewneck Sweatshirt to Fatigue Shorts.
Beach Balling
Free Assembly Men’s Beach Cotton Flannel | $30 /// Free Assembly Men’s Everyday T-shirt | $9 /// Free Assembly Men’s Utility Shorts With E-Waist | $18
As spring gives way to summer, people are going to want to head to the beach, where hot days lead to cool nights. In preparation, stock up on Free Assembly Utility Shorts with a cozy, comfortable E-Waist and a Beach Cotton Flannel shirt to wear after the sun goes down.
Styling by Jannique Heard with assistance from Paris Warren.