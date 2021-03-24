On the football field Jamal Adams is a problem. With size, smarts, blinding speed, and an intuitive knack for finding the ball, the Seattle safety is a force to be reckoned with. As a three-time Pro Bowler who holds the single season sack record for defensive backs, Adams’ ferocious performance on the field speaks for itself. But off the field, he lets his charming personality and stylish wardrobe do all the talking.

When we link with Adams in Texas to photograph him in Free Assembly’s spring 2021 collection, he is affable, warm, and well-dressed, donning outfits that show the line’s mix and match versatility. And Free Assembly isn’t just versatile. It’s also as good-looking as it is affordable (every piece is under $50), and is committed to sustainability. Check out the looks below then hit Walmart to grab some new Free Assembly gear for yourself.

In the Field