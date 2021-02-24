Jack Daniel’s has teamed up with two designers for the launch of Classic Remix, a collaborative program that aims to support emerging talent within fashion.

The famed whiskey-maker enlisted Chicago native Sheila Rashid to create a piece that draws inspiration from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. Rashid, who is best known for her bespoke, gender-neutral garments, presented a pair of cream-colored duck canvas overalls that nod to the whiskey bottle’s color. The co-branded design features hints of gold and black throughout, as well as a honeycomb pattern on the front pocket. Rashid’s limited edition Honey Jack Overalls are available now for $350 at her online store.

Jack Daniel’s also tapped Ouigi Theodore for another design inspired by its Tennessee Apple product. Theodore, who is also the designer/creative director of The Brooklyn Circus/BKc, delivered a cut-and-sew varsity jacket that celebrates Jack Daniel’s heritage. It features a dark green Melton wool body, brown leather sleeves, and a Chenille patch with an embroidered apple logo. The jacket retails for $550 and is available at The Brooklyn Circus website.

Jack Daniel’s has also pledged to match 100 percent of the apparel sales up to $40,000 to create two grants that will be awarded to emerging designers. You can check out Rashid’s and Theodore’s designs below.