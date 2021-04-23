Calvin Klein pioneered designer denim and underwear, turning them from niche luxury items into global obsessions. That ability to translate high fashion to the masses, without sacrificing the integrity of the designs or the quality of the materials and constructions, is still a hallmark of the label today. So it makes sense that Calvin Klein is joining forces with Heron Preston, another pioneering designer who made his name elevating streetwear into high fashion, capturing the attention of both worlds with his innovative, wearable clothing.

The ensuing Heron Preston for Calvin Klein collection is partially gender neutral and reinterprets key items from both designers’ histories. It includes plenty of denim and underwear, as well as hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, T-shirts, and socks.

Even better, Heron Preston worked as a creative consultant on all aspects of this partnership, including not only the product, but also the advertising and marketing. That’s why you may see some familiar faces in the campaign, with Preston tapping his celebrity friends to model for his Calvin Klein collection. The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein campaign recalls classic CK ads from the ’90s, and features rappers Nas and Lil Uzi Vert, singer and actress Jordan Alexander, pro skater and company owner Stevie Williams, model Kaia Gerber, and others.

For those hungry to cop, the Heron Preston For Calvin Klein Collection drops today, with sweatshirts and hoodies ranging from $138–$298, underwear clocking in at between $36-$88, and denim selling for $185-$225. Scroll through to check out some of our favorite looks, then hit CalvinKlein.com to grab something for yourself.

Jordan Alexander wears the Garment-Dyed Canvas Denim Jacket ($225), Organic Cotton Stretch Bandeau Bralette ($42), and Organic Cotton Stretch High Leg Bikini ($36).

Nas wears the Indigo Rinse Denim Jacket ($225), Organic Cotton Heavyweight T-Shirt ($98), and Indigo Rinse Denim Straight Leg Jeans ($185).

Stevie Williams wears the Organic Cotton Double Layer Hoodie ($298).

Kaia Gerber wears the Organic Cotton Stretch Mini Corset Dress ($148), Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Lightweight T-Shirt ($48), and Organic Cotton Blend 3-Pack Rib Crew Socks ($42).

Lil Uzi Vert wears the Garment-Dyed Canvas Denim Jacket ($225) and Organic Cotton 3-Pack Rib Tank Top ($48).