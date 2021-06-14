If life really is a circus, then it makes sense to dress the part. Of course that doesn’t mean oversized shoes and red noses are about to be the next wave, but there’s always room to add a little fun to your look. That’s exactly what Happy Socks has been providing to consumers since its inception in 2008.
Founded by Viktor Tell and Mikael Söderlindh, the Swedish brand is a reflection of the longtime friends’ shared vision of spreading happiness through an everyday essential: socks. Over the course of the past 14 years, Happy Socks has lived up to that mission with a wide range of high-quality, stylish and fun designs that not only brighten up people’s day but are also great conversation starters. Along the way, the brand has broadened its reach with a host of cool collaborations with everyone from Be@r Brick, Opening Ceremony, and Sneakersnstuff to Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Steve Aoki. For their Spring/Summer 2021 collection, though, Happy Socks is leaning into the happy-go-lucky vibes even more.
“Happy Socks was born in 2008 and had a very unique, colorful and really fun take on life—and socks,” says Creative Director Paula Maso. “Even though the brand has evolved and grown a lot, our core and desire to bring an unexpected and happy experience into this world is still the same. From our collections to our collaborations, we always place creativity and self-expression first, and our latest Spring/Summer 2021 collection is a clear reflection of that.”
The visuals for Happy Socks’ latest collection take classic circus tropes and reimagine them through a contemporary lens. Shot exclusively by Chris Calmer, the bright and bold looks are accented by French artist Robin Lopvet’s photo retouching expertise that stretches each model’s limbs in over-the-top ways like contortionists under the big tent. While the resulting images are a fun way to bring the overall concept to life, the Happy Socks ethos remains at the heart of everything as it’s all about turning everyday essentials into high-quality design pieces.
“For our Spring/Summer 2021 collection we knew we wanted to showcase the circus theme in a way that felt not-very-obvious and really fresh,” Maso explains. “At Happy Socks we always take pride in collaborating with talented international talent, so for this season we collaborated with Chris Calmer, who is more than a photographer and really a visual artist, with an incredibly imaginative and colorful style. I’ve also been following the work of French artist Robin Lopvet, who does the craziest retouching you’ve ever seen. Chris loved the idea of having Robin retouch our impossibly bendy poses, and that’s what the campaign ended up being. All kinds of weird and wonderful [visuals].”
Dubbed “There’s a New Clown in Town,” Happy Socks’ Spring/Summer 2021 collections really feature a little bit of something for everyone. Vibrant colors and good vibes are a common thread throughout each design, from their classic Dots, stripes and argyles to their more weird and wonderful socks as part of seasonal-themed releases. There’s also color-blocked socks with a small embroidery for those that prefer a less patterned look, sneaker socks created with both style and function, as well as fashion-oriented collections like Dressed by Happy Socks and Hysteria by Happy Socks. There’s even a Beach Wear line that includes eco-friendly swim trunks in various lengths and stylish pool sliders. Whether you’re looking for something for yourself or for your loved ones, the options are endless.
With Happy Socks, it’s all about looking, feeling, and doing good. In fact, throughout the year, 10% of sales from all Pride product go to support their 2021 Pride partner, InterPride. So head over to HappySocks.com or visit any Happy Socks store and other selected retailers to pick up your new favorite pairs from any of the latest collections.