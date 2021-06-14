If life really is a circus, then it makes sense to dress the part. Of course that doesn’t mean oversized shoes and red noses are about to be the next wave, but there’s always room to add a little fun to your look. That’s exactly what Happy Socks has been providing to consumers since its inception in 2008.

Founded by Viktor Tell and Mikael Söderlindh, the Swedish brand is a reflection of the longtime friends’ shared vision of spreading happiness through an everyday essential: socks. Over the course of the past 14 years, Happy Socks has lived up to that mission with a wide range of high-quality, stylish and fun designs that not only brighten up people’s day but are also great conversation starters. Along the way, the brand has broadened its reach with a host of cool collaborations with everyone from Be@r Brick, Opening Ceremony, and Sneakersnstuff to Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Steve Aoki. For their Spring/Summer 2021 collection, though, Happy Socks is leaning into the happy-go-lucky vibes even more.

“Happy Socks was born in 2008 and had a very unique, colorful and really fun take on life—and socks,” says Creative Director Paula Maso. “Even though the brand has evolved and grown a lot, our core and desire to bring an unexpected and happy experience into this world is still the same. From our collections to our collaborations, we always place creativity and self-expression first, and our latest Spring/Summer 2021 collection is a clear reflection of that.”