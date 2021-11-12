American sportswear label GANT has teamed up with Diemme to produce a limited-edition line of hiking boots and apparel.

Combining elements of streetwear with the outdoors, the upcoming collection marks the return of the iconic Roccia Vet hiking boot, which has been presented in new bold colour options — hot neon pink and a tonal all-black — as well as the popular “Persimmon Orange”. The collection has been crafted in full-grain, vegetable-dyed cowhide leather and features custom tonal and non-tonal rubber trims to protect against any terrain.

Rounding out the collaboration is a glossy down puffer, lined with neon pick and a heavyweight washed jersey hoodie.

Launching the collection, GANT Global Creative Director, Christopher Bastin said: “The opportunity to be the first brand ever to collaborate with Diemme on apparel is super exciting. The oversized shiny puffer jacket compliments Diemmes’ hiking heritage. The chocolate brown exterior and hot pink interior of the jacket pair works perfectly with the new boot colorways for a look that pays homage to savvy Italian ski wear from the 1980s.”

The full GANT x Diemme collection is set to drop on November 11 and will be available from the GANT webstore.