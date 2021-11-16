For their second collaboration of 2021, Fragment Design and Beats have partnered for the creation of a limited edition take on the former’s Flex headphones model.
“The design inspiration is a continuation of our last collaboration, as I still believe nothing is as sophisticated and refined as the black-on-black colorway,” Fragment founder and artist Hiroshi Fujiwara explained in a press release. “My personal headphone preference is Beats Flex, as I like the lightweight neckband for listening to music. I hope people can wear and use this on a daily basis.”
The Fragment-ified take on the Beats Flex model, which stands as the brand’s go-to design for those looking for an all-day wireless experience complete with a 12-hour battery life, launches sales on Nov. 18 via the Apple site and at SSENSE. A pair of the limited edition headphones will run you $69.99. Buyers can expect a minimalism-focused approach with regards to the design, which features Fragment’s twin-lightning logo and more.
Get a closer look at Hiroshi’s take on the Flex below.
Back in January, Fragment Design and Beats linked up for the all-black Powerbeats Pro. Hiroshi Fujiwara, meanwhile, is fresh off the recent launch of a genderless capsule with Loro Piana that marked the maison’s first-ever collaboration.