For their second collaboration of 2021, Fragment Design and Beats have partnered for the creation of a limited edition take on the former’s Flex headphones model.

“The design inspiration is a continuation of our last collaboration, as I still believe nothing is as sophisticated and refined as the black-on-black colorway,” Fragment founder and artist Hiroshi Fujiwara explained in a press release. “My personal headphone preference is Beats Flex, as I like the lightweight neckband for listening to music. I hope people can wear and use this on a daily basis.”

The Fragment-ified take on the Beats Flex model, which stands as the brand’s go-to design for those looking for an all-day wireless experience complete with a 12-hour battery life, launches sales on Nov. 18 via the Apple site and at SSENSE. A pair of the limited edition headphones will run you $69.99. Buyers can expect a minimalism-focused approach with regards to the design, which features Fragment’s twin-lightning logo and more.

Get a closer look at Hiroshi’s take on the Flex below.

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Image via Beats

Back in January, Fragment Design and Beats linked up for the all-black Powerbeats Pro. Hiroshi Fujiwara, meanwhile, is fresh off the recent launch of a genderless capsule with Loro Piana that marked the maison’s first-ever collaboration.