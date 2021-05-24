After joining forces with Timberland for its ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ campaign earlier this year, London-based birwatching outfit Flock Together has reunited with the brand for new short film Your Stage.

Established in June 2020 by Ollie Olanipekun and Nadeem Perera, the global collective has been reclaiming green spaces and rebuilding their relationship with nature. Flock Together is built on the premise of six pillars: building community, challenging perceptions, showing the benefits of nature, championing ecological protection, offering mental health support, and providing creative mentorship for the next generation.

Tackling everything from elitism in the outdoors to the stigma surrounding mental health in POC communities, the collective’s frequent walks aim to educate, inspire and support through the wonders of the great outdoors.

Taking to secluded woodland areas for its latest film, Your Stage focuses on three emerging artists—Anu Balofin, Ade Oyejobi and Jayda David—and discusses society’s outlook in relation to POC in nature and brings important factors, such as visibility in these spaces, to light.

Take in the visuals above and for more information on Flock Together, head here.