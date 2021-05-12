Fear of God is releasing a new Essentials Kids collection, a genderless offering that coincides with the launch of the Spring 2021 Essentials collection for adults.

Sales for the collection, which marks an extensions of the Fear of God Essentials label, kick off on Wednesday. The genderless collection features classic polos, jersey tees, and pull-over fleeces. Sizing for the Essentials Kids pieces spans from early toddler to pre-teen.

Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo was photographed alongside his family by Shaniqwa Jarvis for the accompanying lookbook, which features the full Essentials Spring offering, as well as an early glimpse at the California backless slip-on that’s set to debut separately as part of the brand’s mainline soon.

In its fifth year, the Fear of God Essentials brand has focused on ensuring wearability and timelessness for its younger fanbase, all while constantly aiming for new accessibility within the world of new luxury.

Prices for the Essential Kids and Spring 2021 collection range from $30 to $150. For purchase info, click here. A global release is set for May 14 at select retail locations including Better Generation, END Clothing, Feature, GR8 Japan, Isetan, IT, Juice, Mr. Porter, Nordstrom, PacSun, Roden Gray, Selfridges, Social Status, SSENSE, United Arrows, and Why Are You Here.

Below, see the official lookbook, shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis and styled by Mindy Le Brock. Featured in the lookbook cast are Jerry Lorenzo, Desiree Manuel, Jerry Manuel III, Liv Manuel, and Mercy Manuel.