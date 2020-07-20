It’s summertime and the blazing sun is out again in full force. That means it’s time to invest in a high quality pair of sunglasses if you haven’t already.

Sunglasses are an essential accessory and during this time of the year there is no reason you should be leaving home without them (and your face mask). While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the usual schedule of endless day parties and time at the beach, that doesn’t mean you won’t need a pair of shades while you are out and about.

There are literally hundreds of options on the market and plenty of cheaper alternatives, but they are destined to break after only a couple of wears. So why not invest in a sturdier pair that will last?

From classics like Ray-Ban Aviators to updated takes on signature styles from brands like Rhude, we rounded up our picks for 10 essential sunglasses worth copping right now that will never be out of style. Check out our full list of options below.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Price: $154

Where to Buy It: ray-ban.com

The sunglasses. It doesn’t get much more classic than a black pair of Wayfarers. It’s simplistic. It’s foolproof. If you don’t want to spend much time shopping for new sunglasses, these will surely get the job done.

Ray-Ban Aviator

Price: $154

Where to Buy It: ray-ban.com

Often imitated, never duplicated, the Ray-Ban Aviator is one of the most iconic pairs of sunglasses ever produced. The thin metal frames. The large lenses. It’s just a timeless look. There’s a reason it’s had such longevity. These days Ray-Ban even lets you customize the lens and frame color to craft your perfect pair and ensure (hopefully) that you aren’t the 10th guy wearing the exact same pair of Aviators to the beach today.

A.P.C. x Persol 649

Price: $370

Where to Buy It: apc-us.com

The Persol 649 has been a go-to for plenty of people since its debut in 1957. If you want something a little different from the OG design, this A.P.C collaboration is the perfect compromise. Produced in Italy, this pair provides a unique look with its brown frames and green-tinted lenses. These pop more than the classic all-black look if you’re trying to switch up your style a bit.

Warby Parker Abe

Price: $145

Where to Buy It: warbyparker.com

If you’re looking for something affordable, but don’t want a cheaply made pair of glasses then Warby Parker is one of the best options. The brand provides plenty of sunglass styles at an affordable price point, but the Abe, its oversized take on a pair of Aviators, is our choice. Thin silver metal frames and blue-tinted lenses make these an everyday pair that can easily complement any summer fit.

Cubitts Woolf

Price: $105

Where to Buy It: cubitts.com

Not everyone can pull off round frames, but it’s an easy way to stand out if you have the face for it. Plenty of brands make the ‘70s-inspired style, but this particular pair from Cubitts is one of the best. Not only is it affordable, only $105, but the thick beechwood frames and green-tinted lenses make the pair stand out even more. If you want to take a bit of a risk with your summer eyewear this year, give these a shot.

Retrosuperfuture Terrazzo

Price: $290

Where to Buy It: retrosuperfuture.com

If you love the look of the Ray-Ban Clubmaster, but want to explore other brands, the Terrazzo from Retrosuperfuture is the perfect choice. This style is the definition of essential. It likely won’t have you turning any heads, but if you’re just looking to block the sun in style, these fit the bill. While this particular pair has black frames and blue lenses, the Terrazzo is available in a few different color options online.

Rhude x Thierry Lasry Rhevision

Price: $490

Where to Buy It: rh-ude.com

Year after year, Rhuigi Villaseñor continues to build out an impressive assortment of goods as Rhude evolves from its streetwear roots into a full-fledged lifestyle brand. One of the best additions to the catalog has been the ongoing line of Rhevision sunglasses in collaboration with French eyewear brand Thierry Lasry. The thick-rimmed style is classic and looks good in almost any colorway. But one of the best thus far has been a classic tortoise shell look complete with brown lenses. Some people scoff at too much brown. These are an exception to the rule.

Sun Buddies Zinedine

Price: $165

Where to Buy It: sunbuddieseyewear.com

Sweden’s Très Bien has a reputation for being one of the best retailers in the world so it should be no surprise that its eyewear brand Sun Buddies delivers too. This particular pair, a translucent take on the keyhole style, puts a spin on the more traditional frames that looks great in the summertime.

Cartier C de Cartier

Price: $645

Where to Buy It: cartier.com

If you have the disposable income to do so and are feeling a little boujee this year, you might as well cop some Cartier shades. No, these aren’t as cool as a pair of vintage Cartiers, but those will cost you thousands. No, you likely will not look as cool as your favorite rapper when you put these on. But this is still a really nice pair of sunglasses that are worth your money if you can afford them. Gold frames. Tortoise temples. Brown-tinted lenses. What more do you want?

Brain Dead Elia

Price: $175

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com

Kyle Ng’s Brain Dead is doing some great stuff in streetwear right now. But if Brain Dead’s trippy graphics and painter pants covered in illustrations aren’t your style, its extensive eyewear line might be more your speed. It boasts some colorful blue and yellow options as well, but you can never go wrong with black acetate frames. The yellow tint applied to the lenses give these just enough of a pop to make them stand out without sacrificing wearability.