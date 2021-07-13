Just three months after the tragic death of DMX, a mural honoring the late rapper was unveiled Tuesday morning in his hometown of Yonkers, New York.

The tribute will sit in the parking lot of the Calcagno Houses, a public housing complex where DMX once lived.

According to NBC New York, the tribute was designed by Floyd Simmons (no relation to DMX), a New York City-based artist who created Big L’s mural on 139th and Lenox in Harlem, and also painted the mural on the hood of the ‘64 Impala in Mariah Carey’s “Hearbreaker” music video.

Image via TMZ

The mural arrives three months after Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said he was considering honoring the late rapper with a “lasting gesture” in the form of a statue, street name, or mural. Although X was born in Mount Vernon, New York, he was raised in Yonkers.

The 50-year-old hip-hop legend died April 9 after spending a week in a coma following a massive heart attack on April 2. His family released a statement following the news, writing, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”