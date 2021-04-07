DJ Khaled is doing some spring cleaning, which is great news for those looking to cop his style.

The Grammy-winning entertainer has updated his Poshmark charity closet with personal garments many fans will find familiar. The new batch of inventory includes designs from Khaled’s music videos, red carpet appearances, and the cover art shoot for his Father of Asahd studio album. His wife, Nicole Tuck, is also offering items from her personal wardrobe; these include everything from Fendi footwear to a Louis Vuitton handbag to a Gucci embroidered cape dress.

All proceeds will go toward We the Best Foundation, Khaled’s nonprofit organization that aims to support and empower underserved communities.

Khaled and Tuck are offering items in two waves. The first drop was posted Wednesday and the second will be posted on April 14. Key items from the selection include Khaled’s ensembles from the “You Stay,” “Just Us,” and “Holy Mountain” music videos as well as his custom-made suits from his 2019 Oscars appearance and the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

You can check out some of the designs below and shop the first batch here.

Image via Publicist