As far as designer drops go, Dior’s winter 2021-2022 men’s collection is the crème de la crème. When you grace your fits with pieces from the esteemed fashion house this season, you’ll get so much more than mere hype. In fact, this time around, not only will you get forward design and top quality, you’ll also get actual works of art.

That’s all thanks to Dior’s artistic director, Kim Jones, who tapped Scottish-born painter Peter Doig to adorn the house’s ready-to-wear pieces with his artwork this winter. Together, the duo brought the concept of fashion as art to life. In place of canvases, Doig got the chance to create on Dior clothing, resulting in distinct, timeless pieces.

Thanks to Doig’s work, you’ll meet a new iteration of the popular Dior Saddle Bag, complete with artistic twists and flourishes that also appear on a sweatshirt and a parka, just in time for the cool temperatures to come.