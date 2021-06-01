Dior has launched a new pop-up experience at the Rosewood Miramar Beach luxury hotel in California.

The Dioriviera pop-up sees the French fashion house taking over the oceanfront resort’s cabana pool, bocce courts, and garden bungalow suites as part of a multi-sensory celebration of the Dioriviera capsule collections. The Southern California locale is one of several global Dioriviera global activations, an assortment of experiences that also includes seven Dior boutiques and 11 pop-up boutiques worldwide.

When entering the bungalows area of the experience, guests are welcomed into a “warm Dior oasis,” complete with Maria Grazia Chiuri prints. From there, guests can head to the Dior hangout tavern, where Dioriviera umbrellas and branded hammocks are available to purchase. Guests will also be treated with a Dior-branded bocce court and a revamped pool area.

The pop-up at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California is open now and runs through Sept. 6. Below, get a closer look at the experience via a selection of on-site photography:

Image via Dior

Last month, Dior unveiled a light installation takeover at the Saks New York flagship. The facade of the store was overhauled to feature a light installation comprised of colorful faces and silhouettes from visual artist Marco Lodola, whose work previously served as the leading inspiration behind the brand’s Fall 2021 collection aesthetic.

And on June 17, per a report on Tuesday from Women’s Wear Daily, Dior will unveil its cruise collection at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece.