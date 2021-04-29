DeVonta Smith has a stacked resume. At just 22 years old, he is a two-time national champion, a Heisman trophy winner, and arguably one of professional football’s most sought after draft picks. But Smith’s accomplishments don’t stop there. The Amite City, LA native is partnering to launch a new men’s apparel line, VRST (pronounced virst), available at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Smith has been working out in Tampa to overcome his hand injury and prepare himself to take his game to the next level. He considers himself to be a versatile athlete, which is why he is excited to partner with a brand like VRST.

Image via Publicist

“Style, quality, and comfort are all important to me, and it’s clear that VRST is made for men who want to perform at a high level and look great, wherever they are,” Smith explains. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that fits my lifestyle, on and off the field.”

In addition to the comfort and quality of the brand, what made VRST the perfect partner for Smith was that it felt like home. “I shopped at DICK’S Sporting Goods all the time as a kid,” he reveals. “I could never have imagined being a big name for them. I’m looking forward to my partnership with VRST.”

Image via Publicist

VRST is available at VRST.com, select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores and DICKS.com