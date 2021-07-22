Cardi B, fresh off her feature on Normani’s “Wild Side” single, is giving fans a glimpse at her collection of Hermès Birkin bags.

On Wednesday, Cardi shared a three-slide post featuring a photo (see below) of dozens of Birkins, which have long been a favorite for the Grammy winner. For those counting, there are at least 26 Birkins present in the photo, though it’s possible the photo only represents a portion of the total collection.

In October of last year, fans were given a similar glimpse at the assortment of Birkins, with the latest photo suggesting that the collection has continued to grow since fans were last invited to take a look.

As Cardi previously explained, the current status of Birkins are a testament to the power and influence of hip-hop.