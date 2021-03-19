Looking to bulk up your wardrobe for the transitional season? Brownstone has you covered.

The Los Angeles-based menswear brand has released its pre-spring 2021 collection exclusively at Nordstrom. The range includes casual staples, such as washed-out T-shirts, pullover hoodies, reversible outerwear, and vintage-inspired mohair cardigan. There’s also a pair of slim-fit cargo pants made from Japanese cotton—a little taste of Brownstone’s upcoming spring/summer 2021 collection.

Warner and Waverly Watkins, the twin brothers behind the brand, approached the collection with a heightened focus on detail and construction—drawing inspiration from the mid-century work of David Stone Martin and Charles Eames.

“We chose to focus on David’s work after seeing some of his vintage Christmas ads for department stores as well as his jazz album artwork,” the Watkins brothers said in a statement. “As with everything we do, we enjoy a bit of duality and we think his work was amazing because it stayed true to his vision and he expressed himself with such freedom while simultaneously working in what could be perceived as two vastly different worlds at once.”

The Brownstone pre-spring 2021 collection—available now at Nordstrom’s online store—is part of the retailer’s “Concept 12: Black_Space” initiative curated by stylist Matthew Henson, designer Beth Birkett, creative director Harris Elliott, stylist Marcus Paul, and fashion editor Azza Yousif. You can check out the collection’s campaign video above and select lookbook images below.

Brownstone’s spring/summer 2021 collection is expected to arrive April 30.