British designer Bianca Saunders has recently unveiled a collaborative collection with Farah that’s set to launch early next year.

Titled “Uptown Top Ranking,” named after a 1977 song by Althea & Donna, the collection comprises archive Farah pieces and reinterprets them into modern, contemporary designs. Garments teased throughout the imagery include denim, jersey, and cotton shirting, all of which pull on Saunders’ inspiration of old family photographs.

Speaking on the news, Saunders commented: “Collaborating with Farah has allowed me to continue to explore what I love – the nuances of masculinity together with the influences of my Caribbean heritage. Going deep into the Farah archives and finding ways to push forward the signature cuts and silhouettes of the brand with my own transformative techniques, has been a real honour.”

Farah’s Global Head of Design & Concept, Chris O’Brien, added: “We are really excited to collaborate with Bianca. Her exploration of male identity through style and subculture is what the Farah brand stands for. Celebrating her Caribbean heritage, the music of a decade that inspired so many movements with modern adaptations that still hold true to both brands is the makings of a wonderful collaboration.”

Check out some of the shots lensed by Sam Rock and cop the collaboration as it releases in 2022.