Latest Stories
Farah Presents Splashy Spring/Summer 2022 Collection
For Spring/Summer 2022, Farah has unveiled a fresh new range of summer staples which look to the Glastonbury Festival archives and the heyday of Britpop.
Farah x Bianca Saunders Unite For 'Uptown Top Ranking' SS22 Collaboration
After announcing the forthcoming collaboration in September last year, Bianca Saunders returns for SS22 to unveil a collaborative collection along Farah.
Bianca Saunders Teases Upcoming SS22 Collection with Farah
The capsule release makes nods to the designer's penchant for exploring Black and Caribbean subcultures via denim, jersey, and cotton shirting.
Farah Links up With YMC to Celebrate a Century of Style
Farah celebrates a century of style as they link up with YMC for an exploration of culture.
Experience North Soul with Farah's AW19 Collection
Autumn/Winter '19 sees Farah explore the world of Northern Soul with Farah: Twisted Soul.
Farah Looks to the Iconic Music Label Creation Records for AW18
Farah looks to Creation Records, the independent record label headed up by Alan McGee in 1983 as the inspiration for their AW18 offering.
Farah Heads to Broadstairs to Connect with Legendary Photographer Martin Parr
Farah connects with Martin Parr to capture the essence of British youth culture.