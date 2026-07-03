Farah

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Latest Stories

farah spring summer 2022 collection lead
Style

Farah Presents Splashy Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

For Spring/Summer 2022, Farah has unveiled a fresh new range of summer staples which look to the Glastonbury Festival archives and the heyday of Britpop. 

Sanj Patel1515 days ago
farah bianca saunders collection lead
Style

Farah x Bianca Saunders Unite For 'Uptown Top Ranking' SS22 Collaboration

After announcing the forthcoming collaboration in September last year, Bianca Saunders returns for SS22  to unveil a collaborative collection along Farah.

Sanj Patel1567 days ago
bianca-saunders-farah-lead
Style

Bianca Saunders Teases Upcoming SS22 Collection with Farah

The capsule release makes nods to the designer's penchant for exploring Black and Caribbean subcultures via denim, jersey, and cotton shirting.

Sanj Patel1780 days ago
ymc farah
Style

Farah Links up With YMC to Celebrate a Century of Style

Farah celebrates a century of style as they link up with YMC for an exploration of culture. 

Sam Cole2333 days ago
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Style

Experience North Soul with Farah's AW19 Collection

Autumn/Winter '19 sees Farah explore the world of Northern Soul with Farah: Twisted Soul. 

Sam Cole2552 days ago
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Style

Farah Looks to the Iconic Music Label Creation Records for AW18

Farah looks to Creation Records, the independent record label headed up by Alan McGee in 1983 as the inspiration for their AW18 offering. 

Sam Cole2910 days ago
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Style

Farah Heads to Broadstairs to Connect with Legendary Photographer Martin Parr

Farah connects with Martin Parr to capture the essence of British youth culture.

Sam Cole3008 days ago

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