When it comes to winter footwear, few styles compare to the versatility and timelessness off the Timberland 6-Inch Boots. What began as a style for the construction site when it debuted in 1976 has since transitioned as a staple in the world of streetwear and fashion.

Timbs. Butters. Constructs. Wheats. They go by many nicknames depending on where you're from. Plenty of other boots are available on the market. But when the temperatures start to drop, it's all but guaranteed that the number one boot you will see being laced up is Timberland's buttery nubuck option.

While nothing can ever really compare to the classic wheat and black colorways, there are still a solid group of collabs that have released over the years that have remixed the iconic look in their own way. From David Z's unconventional color up that shook up New York City back in the '90s to colorful velvet options from Virgil Abloh, check out our picks for the top 10 Timberland collabs below.