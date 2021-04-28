This week brings forth another solid lineup of drops from some of our favorite brands.

Denim Tears continues its impressive output as of late by collaborating with Our Legacy on upcycled pieces, Hidden.NY debuts its first denim with the help of How to Make It in America stars Bryan Greenberg and Victor Rasuk, Bentgablenits adds its popular handstitched customization to vintage Levi’s jackets and jeans for an official collab, Dior has dropped off some lux beachwear to guarantee you hit the beach in style this summer, and more.

Take a look at all of this week’s best style releases below.