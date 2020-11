If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about your winter wardrobe. As we brace ourselves for another season of lockdown, one still needs a good pair of boots to wear during snow days if you’re taking a trip to your local grocery store. Or better yet, a nearby forest for a day of hiking with your homeboys.

From weathering the rough terrains to taking an easy walk around your neighborhood, we’ve created a list of must-have winter boots for men. Check out the list below.