Kid Cudi apparently requested Ben Baller to make him a grill that looks like a “tv pixelation pattern,” according to the jeweler.

Baller shared a video of Cudi wearing the grill, writing, “A closer look. I’ll post professional pics on Monday.” He added, “Now where is that idiot who said I must feel stupid for posting a stock pic. bro it’s literally the artwork inspo that Scott gave me.”

It’s unclear exactly what comment Baller is referring to in that first tweet. In a second tweet, Baller wrote, “For any jeweler who follows me. You already know how fucking much of a pain in the ass it was to set the stones to match that impossible tv pixelation pattern. Tedious work that drove me mad. 3,000 diamonds total.”

Baller’s reveal of Cudi’s new grill follows the rapper’s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where he performed songs from his latest album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen: “Tequila Shots”—while wearing a green cardigan and a T-shirt with a photo of the late SNL cast member Chris Farley—and “Sad People,” where he wore a spaghetti-strap floral dress.

Both outfits seemed to be a tribute Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar cardigan during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged concert and a floral dress for the cover of the British magazine The Face the same year. Cobain committed suicide at 27 years old on April 11, 1994, and Farley overdosed in 1997 when he was 33.