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Rest Less: 48 Hours In Marbella With Under Armour

Guests included UFC star Paddy Pimblett, content creator Sharky, and musicians J Fado and Spencer Elmer.

Image via Under Armour
Image via Under Armour

In late July, Complex UK travelled to Marbella with Under Armour to experience Rest Less, the brand’s latest sportswear campaign. Under Armour transformed a luxury villa on Marbella’s exclusive Golden Mile into Hotel Armouré, an immersive destination that brought the campaign to life. Across the two-day trip, we got a first-hand look at how the brand is evolving sportswear by blurring the lines between performance, style and contemporary culture.

Guests, including UFC star Paddy Pimblett, YouTuber Sharky, musicians J Fado and Spencer Elmer, and a host of content creators from across Europe, embraced the campaign’s “rest less” mindset through a packed itinerary of padel with Paddy, training sessions led by Under Armour coach Tom Bliss, styling masterclasses with renowned stylist Trez Hillman, conversations with GQ’s Luke Day, quad biking adventures and intimate evening performances. Every detail reflected the campaign’s message: performance doesn’t stop when the workout ends.

The experience also marked the debut of Under Armour’s FW26 Sportswear collection, now available at UA.com and selected retailers. Worn throughout the week by guests and campaign talent, the collection combines technical innovation with elevated everyday style. Lightweight colour-block tees, versatile shorts, reflective detailing and the new UA Sola footwear silhouette demonstrate the brand’s commitment to creating performance-inspired pieces designed for life beyond sport.

“Today’s athletes shape culture just as much as they shape sport, and that’s a shift we’re embracing through our Sportswear strategy,” said Brian Connell, Under Armour Brand Director, EMEA. “Rest Less reflects our belief that performance doesn’t stop at the final whistle. By celebrating how our athletes express themselves beyond competition, we’re continuing to build a sportswear offering that sits at the intersection of performance, style and culture.”

Fronted by football stars Ferran Torres, Fermín López and Ollie Watkins, alongside artist Rilès, actor Nick Mohammed and Sharky, Rest Less is Under Armour’s boldest sportswear campaign to date, and after experiencing Hotel Armouré firsthand, it’s clear the Rest Less campaign captures a new era for Under Armour, celebrating athletes for the impact they have both in sport and beyond.

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