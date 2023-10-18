AI Images of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Others Flexing With IG-Ready Captions Will Make You Feel Broke

First AI came for Steve Harvey, now it's coming for your favorite childhood properties.
The proliferation of AI image generation tools has reached a point now that anyone out there can make the stupidest of ideas come to life. While the ethics of using artificial intelligence for art are ongoing, many are welcoming the new age of meme potential, at least. The latest popular trend? Think Toy Story characters and other famous cartoon characters sharing flex photos and other stereotypical rapper-posting-on-Instagram fare.
Some examples circulating on social media include Woody from Toy Story posing next to stacks of cash, including captions such as, "way da bag grew u would've sworn it took me a lightyear."
But it's not just Toy Story characters people are having fun with. Other Pixar properties including the beloved Up have gotten the treatment. "'Y'all broke up?' nah she's broke and I'm UP," reads one tweet showing the movie's main character Carl Fredricksen sporting jewelry. Another popular tweet shows Sullivan from Monsters, Inc. looking depressed with a double cup alongside a caption that reads, "She called me a monster, I just miss my boo."
Then there are also examples showing Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb, or Ben Tennyson from Ben 10 (yes, that is his real name). "Ben focusing on myself cuz ain't no bitch a 10," reads the Ben 10 tweet, which has gotten over 60,000 likes.
The trend goes beyond children's cartoons, too, with many memes showing Peter Griffin from Family Guy in puffer jackets and sipping lean. "Even at my Lois I was never Griffin up," reads one such example. As expected, Rick and Morty also got the treatment.
There are also video game characters such as Shadow the Hedgehog from Sonic the Hedgehog, or Batman and Spider-Man looking pretty dripped out.
While many people have taken issue with AI-generated content, including notable authors such as George R.R. Martin, there have been no signs of the technology slowing down. Artists have accused companies behind the AI technologies of "systematic theft on a mass scale," which is a valid concern for anyone who makes money through artistic expression.
However, as of right now, the most popular usage of the tech appears to be for stupid memes. Go figure.