AI Images of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Others Flexing With IG-Ready Captions Will Make You Feel Broke

First AI came for Steve Harvey, now it's coming for your favorite childhood properties.

The proliferation of AI image generation tools has reached a point now that anyone out there can make the stupidest of ideas come to life. While the ethics of using artificial intelligence for art are ongoing, many are welcoming the new age of meme potential, at least. The latest popular trend? Think Toy Story characters and other famous cartoon characters sharing flex photos and other stereotypical rapper-posting-on-Instagram fare.

Some examples circulating on social media include Woody from Toy Story posing next to stacks of cash, including captions such as, "way da bag grew u would've sworn it took me a lightyear."