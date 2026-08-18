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Saint Lorenzo's Latest Drop Is Available on Complex

The brand's collection includes t-shirts, shorts, and a hat.

A black sleeveless shirt with "Saint Lorenzo" and a crucifix design, paired with camo shorts featuring a white "S" logo.
Complex

Saint Lorenzo’s latest drop is available on Complex.

The collection spans t-shirts, shorts, and a hat, including the anchor piece, the 'United Saints of America' Tee and the 'Savior' Cutoff. The Camo 3/4 Shorts and the 'Saint Pit Crew' Hat are included in the drop.

The 'Savior' Cutoff is a boxy, vintage-inspired tank top constructed from garment-dyed 100% cotton. A spiritually inspired screen-printed graphic runs across the chest, with contrast stitching at the collar, side seams, and hem. The Camo 3/4 Shorts boast a 100% cotton build in a camouflage pattern. Cut in a relaxed fit that falls below the knee, the shorts carry a printed "S Lorenzo" graphic on the left thigh.

Where to shop Saint Lorenzo’s latest drop

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Saint Lorenzo on Complex.

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