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The North Face Red Box Rugby Shirt and Full Zip Pant Are Now Available on Complex

The archive-inspired items are now available on Complex.

A person wearing a dark long-sleeve polo shirt, cap, and dark pants with black shoes. The image is split into two views.
Complex

The North Face's Red Box Rugby Shirt and Red Box Full Zip Pant are available on Complex.

The Red Box line has long been The North Face's nod to its own heritage—stripping things back to the logo, the colorway, and the construction. The Rugby Shirt and Full Zip Pant carry that same ethos into a heavier-weight format built for cooler days.

The shirt’s oversized cut gives it the kind of relaxed proportions that work as well off a trail as they do on a city block, as are the pants, which feature a protective yet laid-back look using TNF's WINDWALL nylon.

Where to buy the Red Box Rugby Shirt and Full Zip Pant

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop The North Face on Complex.

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