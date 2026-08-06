The North Face Red Box Rugby Shirt and Full Zip Pant Are Now Available on Complex

The North Face's Red Box Rugby Shirt and Red Box Full Zip Pant are available on Complex. The Red Box line has long been The North Face's nod to its own heritage—stripping things back to the logo, the colorway, and the construction. The Rugby Shirt and Full Zip Pant carry that same ethos into a heavier-weight format built for cooler days.

The shirt’s oversized cut gives it the kind of relaxed proportions that work as well off a trail as they do on a city block, as are the pants, which feature a protective yet laid-back look using TNF's WINDWALL nylon.

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop The North Face on Complex.