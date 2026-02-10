Arkyve Bonanza Crochet Cat Mask: How to Buy

Arkyve's Bonanza Crochet Cat Mask is available now, bringing the brand's signature handmade crochet aesthetic to Complex. The rising streetwear brand has built its reputation on bold designs and an extensive crochet collection, including unique cat-ear beanies and oversized styles. Each piece is handmade, giving Arkyve's work a tactile quality that sets it apart from mass-produced headwear.

The Bonanza Crochet Cat Mask continues that tradition with a soft, flexible construction that covers the nose and mouth while leaving the eyes visible. The colorway features a vibrant multicolor pattern that lives up to its name.

Where to buy the Bonanza Crochet Cat Mask

The Bonanza Crochet Cat Mask is available to shop on Complex.